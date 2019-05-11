Politicians Not Different From Prostitutes Says Sheikh Gumi

“Most politicians lack ideology and that is why they jump from one political party to another and there is no difference between them and the prostitutes,” he reportedly said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

 

 

 

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the outspoken and firebrand Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, has said politicians and prostitutes are birds of a feather.  

According to Leadership, Gumi made the statement while responding to questions from an audience after delivering a paper at a programme organised by the Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Kaduna.

A member of the audience dominated by seminarians and Catholic priests had reportedly asked if Islamic clerics have influence over Muslims who are politicians.

While responding, Gumi reportedly said politicians often behave like prostitutes, hence they jump from one political party to another.

“Most politicians lack ideology and that is why they jump from one political party to another and there is no difference between them and the prostitutes,” he reportedly said.

While presenting his paper titled “preaching and conscience formation of society in Islam”, Gumi asked Nigerians to be firm in their moral and religious beliefs at a time when insecurity on the rise.

“Islam coming almost 600 years after Christianity. As another system of values, logically has a stand about the other established religions before it,” he was quoted to have said.

“First and foremost, it recognizes the unity in the foundation of the Abrahamic theological faith of monotheism. It recognizes the prophets and their revelations, and therefore encourages dialogue and discussions by way of persuasions not arguments.

“With vices on the rise, vices of every nature known and unknown, kidnappings, rape, ritual murders etc, genueine men of truth should stand out as the moral voice of Sajitu in defiance to injustice, prejudice, bigotry, hunger and share evil.

“The non Muslims should see Islam as another system of values, the modern world cannot survive from the scourged of societal ills without its recognition and acceptance as another solution to salvage mankind.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Garba Shehu Defends Miyetti Allah Says 'They Should Be Respected'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Onnoghen's Suspension Done In 'Shady Manner' Appeal Court Rules
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Energy System Collapse Of National Grid Caused Total Blackout Says Transmission Company Of Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Garba Shehu Defends Miyetti Allah Says 'They Should Be Respected'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Launch Evening Attack On Taraba Village
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education JAMB To Release UTME Results Saturday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad