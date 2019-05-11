Release Leah Sharibu Says Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 elections has called for the release of Leah Sharibu.

Atiku made the call on Saturday in a tweet where he commended members of the Civilian-JTF for freeing 894 children including 106 girls fighting for Boko Haram insurgents on Friday.

He tweeted @atiku which saying: “I welcome the release of 894 child soldiers. It is my hope that this will lead to the release of others in captivity including Leah Sharibu. It is also my hope that steps will be taken to give these youngsters the needed support for re-integration.

The call comes 443 days after Leah was kidnapped from the government girls science and technical college, Dapchi, Yobe state.