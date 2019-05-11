Release Leah Sharibu Says Atiku

Atiku made the call on Saturday in a tweet where he commended members of the Civilian-JTF for freeing 894 children including 106 girls fighting for Boko Haram insurgents.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 elections has called for the release of Leah Sharibu.

Atiku made the call on Saturday in a tweet where he commended members of the Civilian-JTF for freeing 894 children including 106 girls fighting for Boko Haram insurgents on Friday.

He tweeted @atiku which saying: “I welcome the release of 894 child soldiers. It is my hope that this will lead to the release of others in captivity including Leah Sharibu. It is also my hope that steps will be taken to give these youngsters the needed support for re-integration.

The call comes 443 days after Leah was kidnapped from the government girls science and technical college, Dapchi, Yobe state.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Garba Shehu Defends Miyetti Allah Says 'They Should Be Respected'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Energy System Collapse Of National Grid Caused Total Blackout Says Transmission Company Of Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education French Primary School Enroll Sheep As Students To Avoid Closure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad