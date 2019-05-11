System Collapse Of National Grid Caused Total Blackout Says Transmission Company Of Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the collapse of the National Grid was as a result of a generator failure and tripping of current n Onitsha, Anambra.

The Managing Director of TCN, Mr Mohammed Usman, said this while speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “What happened a day before yesterday at 14:32 hours was a case of system collapse, we had tripping.

“The reason for the grid collapse was that there was a multiple tripping around Onitsha substation. We are also suspecting that one of the generators went out.

“We have sent our team of engineers to go and investigate, we normally investigate this kind of disturbances”.

Usman said that although there has been some disturbances but, TCN had achieved some level of stability on the national grid. Adding that there should be a critical investment in lines and substations.

“Although, we have achieved some level of stability on the grid through the massive investment that we have done in the last two years.

“It does not mean that our grid has become disturbance free, because our grid is still very fragile. It is a journey that we are in that will take us to have a modern and stabilised grid.

“You remember, I had told you that we need to achieve four important things to have a stabilised grid.

“We need to have critical investment in lines and substations so that we put N-1 across the country, that will ensure that any equipment that goes out at any point in time will not affect supply on that area.

“For example, what happened in Apo recently, where we had a transformer that got burnt, we restored supply in two hours, because we had N-1 in that substation and that is what we are trying to achieve in all the country”.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

