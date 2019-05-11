Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano

Thugs today in Kano attacked some young people who were protesting their displeasure at the creation of four new emirates in the state.

The youths stated that the creation of the new Emirates is politically motivated and the process should be immediately halted by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Khalid Sunusi Kani, Senate President of Gwale Youth Parliament, speaking with SaharaReporters said the protest was embarked upon because Kano youths are not pleased with the creation of the Emirates. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Now Has Five Emirates As Ganduje Gives Assent To Bill

“The reason we are doing the protest is that we are not satisfied with the decision of the Executive Governor of Kano State with the creation of four additional emirates in Kano state.

“We consulted with different youths from different Local Government Areas in Kano State and we have observed that majority of the youths in the state with the approval of the creation of new Emirates.”

Kani explained that the protesters were attacked at the Emir’s palace by thugs who are doing the bidding of the government to silent anybody or group speaking against the creation of the new Emirates.

“We gathered at the Emir’s Palace and unfortunately thugs came there and disorganized the protest.

“The thugs attacked us, disorganized the protest and everybody was sent away from the venue of the protest.”

He, however, said that the protesting youths were lucky to escape without sustaining any injury.

Condemning the creation of the new Emirates, Kani explained that the decision is “politically motivated and borne out of self-interest,” while also calling on the Governor to reconsider and immediately stop the process.

He said, “We are not happy because we believe the bill that was signed by the Governor, which was instituted by Ibrahim Salisu of Kano State House of Assembly, is politically motivated and born out of self-interest.

“That is why we called on the Kano state to reconsider the request because it is contrary to popular opinion. As far as we are practising democracy, we told them popular opinion must be respected.”

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported why Ganduje is backing the creation of the new Emirates.

Ganduje, despite a court order restraining him, has presented the letters of appointment to the new Emirs at a ceremony held at the state capital today.

Those assigned and presented letters include Aminu Ado Bayero, the son of Late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, as the Emir of Bichi; Ibrahim Abulkadir as the Emir of Gaya; Tafida Abubakar as the Emir Of Rano and Abubakar Ibrahim II as the Emir of Karaye.