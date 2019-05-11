UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results

With the new, information, candidates who sat for the examination can now check to see their results.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation board board just released the results of the 2019 UTME.

To check, the board has advised candidates to use the phone nnumbers they used to register to text 'RESULT' to 55019.

The 2019 UTME was held from April 11 to April 18 with over 1.8 million registered candidates.

The board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, had on Friday confirmed that the results will be released on Saturday.

He said “We are releasing our results tomorrow, we are having a meeting today to consider what to put out".

With the new, information, candidates who sat for the examination can now check to see their results.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education JAMB To Release UTME Results Saturday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education French Primary School Enroll Sheep As Students To Avoid Closure
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Corp Members Extracted From Bayelsa Community After Cultist Attack
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Polytechnic Students In Lagos Protest Lingering ASUP Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Professor Adedipe Urges Federal Government Funding of Private Universities
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three UniAbuja Students Who Watched Friend Drown Because He Has 'Shakara'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Shot Dead In Maryland USA, 'After 7-Months Of Marriage'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Withdraws Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's Certificate Of Return
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Energy System Collapse Of National Grid Caused Total Blackout Says Transmission Company Of Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Strike Katsina Village In Revenge Attack
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Garba Shehu Defends Miyetti Allah Says 'They Should Be Respected'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Launch Evening Attack On Taraba Village
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education JAMB To Release UTME Results Saturday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Aware Of Any Court Orders Says Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad