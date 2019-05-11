UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation board board just released the results of the 2019 UTME.

To check, the board has advised candidates to use the phone nnumbers they used to register to text 'RESULT' to 55019.

The 2019 UTME was held from April 11 to April 18 with over 1.8 million registered candidates.



The board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, had on Friday confirmed that the results will be released on Saturday.



He said “We are releasing our results tomorrow, we are having a meeting today to consider what to put out".

With the new, information, candidates who sat for the examination can now check to see their results.