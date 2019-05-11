Yoruba Youth Council Raises The Alarm Over Invasion, 'Incessant Kidnappings' In South West By Armed Herdsmen

"That we are fully aware that these criminals masquerading as herdsmen are being daily loaded in with trucks and vans into different part of our nation."We are aware that many of these criminals are abating(sic) and hibernating under some few unscrupulous, self-centered individuals among the Yoruba leaders who because of their desperate desire for gains are betraying the interest of the land.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2019

Fulani Herdsman The Punch

 

A group, the Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), has raised the alarm over the incessant 'kidnappings' in the southwestern region of the country by some unscrupulous fulani herdmen who demand outrageous ransom  before releasing the victims

The group said that it was worried and aware that the herdsmen had laid seiged on the Yourba land by perpetrating all forms of criminal activities including  kidnapping innocent persons and striking them to death.

The YYC,in a statement issued after its emergency meeting attended by it representatives from all the South Western states on Saturday, noted that the youth are prepared to use all the available

power within their reach to defend the region and fight against criminal invasion by the herdsmen.

The statement was jointly signed by Comrade Eric Oluwole  and Mr. Benson Akinwumi, YYC's National President, and National Deputy Spokesman respectively and obtained by Sahara Reporters.

According to the YYC, the untoward activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the south-western region which aimed at  causing terror on the Yourba land will be resisted by the angry Youth.

The group also called on all Yoruba leaders including monarchs, elected Governors, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to speak against the  invasions of the south west region by the fulani herdsmen.

They, however, asked the security agencies especially the police to as a matter of urgency investigate how the criminal elements among the fulani herdsmen source their funds and sponsors. 

The statement read: "That we are fully aware that these criminals masquerading as herdsmen are being daily loaded in with trucks and vans into different part of our nation.

"We are aware that many of these criminals are abating(sic) and hibernating under some few unscrupulous, self-centered individuals among the Yoruba leaders who because of their desperate desire for gains are betraying the interest of the land.

"We have resolved to do everything possible, using every resources at our disposal and which is within the confinement of the law to fight, defend and to resist the incessant strikings and

kidnappings by these criminal forces.

"We are calling on the leadership of Afeniferere to as a matter of urgency summon an emergency meeting where they should put heads together and declare their position on this looming crisis which if not properly and immediately addressed could lead to revolts from our angry Youths. 

"The Aare-Ona-Kakanfo, the Oni of Ife, the Alafin of Oyo and other powerful Kings and leaders in Yoruba land should come together and agree on feasible line of actions which will go beyond words on papers, fishing out the bad heads and betrayals in the land whoever they may be and providing the necessary supports for us the Youths in resisting these desperate attempt by the Fulanis to wipe out our generation and take over our land.

"We call on the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, all the Southwest Governors and Governors elect and every concerned personalities in positions of authority, that neglecting their personal political differences and interest which is  obviously dividing the Yoruba nation beyond reasonable understanding, should come together and address this issue before it will galvanize to national crisis.

"We call on the Inspector general of police to set up panels and committee which is capable of investigating the root of these problems while we still have the time. How are these people being weaponized? Who are those sponsoring them and responsible for bringing them in enmass and what is the cause that they are fighting? 


"The Nigerian Police should issue a statement not later than 2 weeks and state their position on how these people are being able to transfer their weapons of warfare, beating all checking points on their way, and why there has been no prosecution of any of those they claimed to have arrested so far? We demand an emergency investigation into all the recent kidnappings, maiming and killing of farmers across the nation and all that are involved prosecuted. Otherwise, they should declare to the general public that they are no longer fit and capable of protecting the Yoruba nation and hence, giving us the go ahead to fight and defend ourselves.


"We call on all well-meaning members of the international communities and organizations, especially, government of the United States of America, authorities of the United nations, African Union and  ECOWAS, to be at alert and be ready to give the Yoruba nation the necessary support which may be needed at the time when revolt may be the only option of the Yoruba Youths in resisting these desperate criminals from wiping out our generation.


"We have sent a letter of notification to all the Youth Organizations across the Yoruba nation on the need to be prepared and the readiness to rise and defend the interest of the land at the time when we shall call on them." the statement read. 
 

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

