Emir Sanusi II Returns To Hero's Welcome In Kano After London Trip

Hundreds of Kano residents matched towards the airport on Sunday afternoon in a solidarity demonstration for Mr Sanusi, whose emirate was divided into five by the state government during the week.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2019

A tense atmosphere on Sunday enveloped the northern Nigerian city of Kano, as supporters of Emir Lamido Sanusi trooped to the airport to welcome their beleaguered traditional ruler.

Hundreds of Kano residents matched towards the airport on Sunday afternoon in a solidarity demonstration for Mr Sanusi, whose emirate was divided into five by the state government during the week.

Rumours have also spread that supporters of Mr Sanusi were bracing for a clash with pro-government sympathisers in downtown Kano. The police have also been accused of attempting to prevent a large crowd from receiving the former governor of Central Bank.

Premium times report Mohammed Wakili, the comissioner of police did not order a restriction on protesters, so long as they conduct their activities peacefully.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday signed an amendment to the state’s traditional ruler and chieftaincy laws. The amendment established an additional four emirates to the ancient Kano Emirate.

The law has been widely deemed controversial, amidst insinuations Mr Ganduje initiated it to settle scores with Mr Sanusi in an alleged feud between both of them.

The governor denied all allegations of vindictiveness, saying he took the steps to streamline traditional roles and make them more efficient.

On Friday, the Kano State High Court granted a temporary order for the suspension of the law, following complaints from Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers that the House of Assembly shunned extant parliamentary procedures to ram the bill through.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Saraki Reacts As EFCC Seizes His Houses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ganduje Set To Present Staff-Of-Office To Newly Appointed Emirs Despite Court Order
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Bad Elements Protested New Emirate' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Reacts As EFCC Seizes His Houses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International 68-Year-Old US Citizen Collapses At Lagos Airport Due To Excessive Scrutiny By Customs
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Bribes Were Paid To Jonathan, Diezani For OPL 245 Federal Government Tells London Court
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Storm Sambisa, Arrest 52-Man Drug Gang
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ganduje Set To Present Staff-Of-Office To Newly Appointed Emirs Despite Court Order
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Bad Elements Protested New Emirate' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad