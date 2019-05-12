Emir Sanusi II Returns To Hero's Welcome In Kano After London Trip

A tense atmosphere on Sunday enveloped the northern Nigerian city of Kano, as supporters of Emir Lamido Sanusi trooped to the airport to welcome their beleaguered traditional ruler.



Hundreds of Kano residents matched towards the airport on Sunday afternoon in a solidarity demonstration for Mr Sanusi, whose emirate was divided into five by the state government during the week.



Rumours have also spread that supporters of Mr Sanusi were bracing for a clash with pro-government sympathisers in downtown Kano. The police have also been accused of attempting to prevent a large crowd from receiving the former governor of Central Bank.



Premium times report Mohammed Wakili, the comissioner of police did not order a restriction on protesters, so long as they conduct their activities peacefully.



Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday signed an amendment to the state’s traditional ruler and chieftaincy laws. The amendment established an additional four emirates to the ancient Kano Emirate.



The law has been widely deemed controversial, amidst insinuations Mr Ganduje initiated it to settle scores with Mr Sanusi in an alleged feud between both of them.



The governor denied all allegations of vindictiveness, saying he took the steps to streamline traditional roles and make them more efficient.



On Friday, the Kano State High Court granted a temporary order for the suspension of the law, following complaints from Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers that the House of Assembly shunned extant parliamentary procedures to ram the bill through.

