The 2018/19 English Premier League has been a very tough competition and the football club based in Manchester, England, has done it again today by leading the table with just one point ahead of Liverpool.

Manchester City leads the table with 98 points, Liverpool walked alone with 97 points, Chelsea Fc based in London came third on the table with 72 points, and Tottenham Fc who made it to the UEFA Champions League finished fourth on the table with 71 points.

Today, the EPL rounded up and the 1-4 victory of Manchester City vs Brighton & Holve Albion made them the king of English Football.

Other scores are; Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0, Chelsea vs Leicester City, 0,0, Burnley vs Arsenal, 1-3, Crsytal Palace vs ABC Bournemouth,5-3, Burnley vs Arsenal, 1-3, Manchester United vs Cardiff, 0-2, Tottenham vs Everton, 2-2, Watford Vs West ham United, 1-4, Southampton vs Huddersfield Town, 1-1, and Fulham vs Newcastle, 0-4.

The top five teams made it to finals of FA, UEFA Champions League, and Europa League.

The 2019/20 Premier League will be the 28th season of the EPL, since its establishment in 1992, and the first Premier League season to use VAR.

