EPL To Introduce VAR In 2019/2020 Season

Other scores are: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0, Chelsea vs Leicester City, 0,0, Burnley vs Arsenal, 1-3, Crsytal Palace vs ABC Bournemouth,5-3, Burnley vs Arsenal, 1-3, Manchester United vs Cardiff, 0-2, Tottenham vs Everton, 2-2, Watford Vs West ham United, 1-4, Southampton vs Huddersfield Town, 1-1, and Fulham vs Newcastle, 0-4.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2019

The 2018/19 English Premier League has been a very tough competition and the football club based in Manchester, England, has done it again today by leading the table with just one point ahead of Liverpool.

Manchester City leads the table with 98 points, Liverpool walked alone with 97 points, Chelsea Fc based in London came third on the table with 72 points, and Tottenham Fc who made it to the UEFA Champions League finished fourth on the table with 71 points.

Today, the EPL rounded up and the 1-4 victory of Manchester City vs Brighton & Holve Albion made them the king of English Football. 

Other scores are; Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers,  2-0, Chelsea vs Leicester City, 0,0, Burnley vs Arsenal, 1-3, Crsytal Palace vs ABC Bournemouth,5-3,  Burnley vs Arsenal, 1-3, Manchester United vs Cardiff, 0-2, Tottenham vs Everton, 2-2, Watford Vs West ham United, 1-4, Southampton vs Huddersfield Town,  1-1, and Fulham vs Newcastle, 0-4.

The top five teams made it to finals of FA, UEFA Champions League, and Europa League.

The 2019/20 Premier League will be the 28th season of the EPL, since its establishment in 1992, and the first Premier League season to use VAR.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Man City Wins 2018/2019 EPL Title
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports UNILAG Management Crisis; When Heads Are Meant To Carry loads Only By Femi Adeyeye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Favours Messi Over Ronaldo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Re-ExxonMobil Sacks 84 Nigerians: Is President Jonathan Not Really A Weakling?
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion How Otunba Mike Adenuga Impoverished Conoil Pensioners
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion A Practical Solution To Nigeria’s Power Problem
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Reacts As EFCC Seizes His Houses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Emir Sanusi II Returns To Hero's Welcome In Kano After London Trip
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International 68-Year-Old US Citizen Collapses At Lagos Airport Due To Excessive Scrutiny By Customs
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Bribes Were Paid To Jonathan, Diezani For OPL 245 Federal Government Tells London Court
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Storm Sambisa, Arrest 52-Man Drug Gang
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ganduje Set To Present Staff-Of-Office To Newly Appointed Emirs Despite Court Order
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Thugs Attack Protesting Youths At The Emir's Palace In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad