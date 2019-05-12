NDLEA Storm Sambisa, Arrest 52-Man Drug Gang

The Yola Sambisa is located on the vast farmland of lake Gerio on the banks of river Benue, and is home to various criminal gangs.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2019



A joint operation of security agencies, including National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Saturday, stormed semi-Sambisa, a den of criminal gan in Yola, and arrested fifty two drug peddlers.

Yakubu Kibo, Adamawa State NDLEA Commander, confirmed the arrest and paraded the suspects Sunday afternoon, saying, "a joint operation comprising NDLEA, Army, Police and NSCDC stormed the notorious semi Sambisa hideout on Saturday for the operation".

"We apprehended them with various substances of abuse, like cannabis sativa, tramadol, rubber solution, etc.

"As you see on display, we have also recovered from them all sort of dangerous weapons, including a toy pistol.

"We're not stopping at this, because  we're currently trailing major dealers, and we'll make them to face the full wrath of the law", Kibo said.

A notorious robbery gang, 'Shila boys', who are terrorising Yola, the state capital and environs, also operate from the same Sambisa.

Shila boys are notorious for phone and bag snatching, just as they feign as operators of commercial tricycle, also known as Keke Napep in local parlance, to lure unsuspecting victims.

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

