Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized

The houses seized are mostly properties declared in his asset declaration forms.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has seized some houses belonging to Senate President, Bukola Saraki in connection to corruption. 

The houses, which are located at 15a, 15b and 17 MacDonald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, are said to belong to Saraki.

The EFCC had, while presenting evidence against Saraki before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in 2016, alleged that he owned houses on MacDonald Road but there were discrepancies in the addresses.

The EFCC witness, Michael Wetkas, had said investigation revealed that House No.15 MacDonald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and Block 15 Flat 1 to 4 on the same street belonged to Saraki.

According to him, the Senate President bought the properties from the Presidential Committee on Sale of Federal Government Landed Properties in Lagos through his companies.

He added that the defendant made a bank draft in the name of TYNITY Company Limited, which he declared in the asset declaration form.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

