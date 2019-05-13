Battalion Commander, Two Others Killed After Stepping On Road Planted Explosive in Borno

Military sources who spoke to SaharaReporters said "the incident happened on Monday at 9:30am after their vehicle stepped on a road planted improvised explosive device between Mauli and Borgozo".

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019

The Battalion Commander of 145 Task Force has died alongside his driver and orderly. 

Military sources who spoke to SaharaReporters said "the incident happened on Monday at 9:30am after their vehicle stepped on a road planted improvised explosive device between Mauli and Borgozo".

Four other soldjier involved in the explosion where badly injured and one guy truck was destroyed.

Borgozo where the incident occurred around Allargano forest south of Benisheik towards Damboa where there has been heavy Boko Haram fighting in recent months.

The latest killing is coming few days after the federal government claimed it had confined the Islamic sect to the fringes of the Lake Chad.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Defence Minister Should Have Relocated Says Zamfara Emir
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Army Declares Five Persons Wanted Over Taraba Killings
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Borno: Nigerian Air Force Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists In Air Strike
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Army Puts An End To Its 'Cat Race' In Benue, Taraba, Kogi
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
CRIME The Nigerian Cattle Herder Doesn’t Carry Anything More Than A Stick, Buhari Says In Plateau
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills 'More Than 25, Burns Down A Whole Village' In Borno Attack
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Was Married To Two Men Say Police
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Exclusive EXPOSED: Full Transcript Of Authentic Audio Conversation Between CBN Gov. Emefiele And Top Officials Covering Up N500bn They Stole Pt1
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME After Raid On Women, FCDA Demolishes Popular Abuja Caramelo Club
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Am A Politician Now' Says Ambode After Visit To Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In UNILAG As Armed Bouncers Surround Senate Building
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption President Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting With Emefiele In Connection To Audio Showing He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Reacts As EFCC Seizes His Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Presents Staff-Of-Office To New Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Throws Out EFCC's Request To Investigate Oshiomole
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Bayelsa State Head Of Service Testifies In $8.1m, N9.2bn Forfeiture Suit Linked To Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad