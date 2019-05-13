Battalion Commander, Two Others Killed After Stepping On Road Planted Explosive in Borno

The Battalion Commander of 145 Task Force has died alongside his driver and orderly.



Military sources who spoke to SaharaReporters said "the incident happened on Monday at 9:30am after their vehicle stepped on a road planted improvised explosive device between Mauli and Borgozo".



Four other soldjier involved in the explosion where badly injured and one guy truck was destroyed.



Borgozo where the incident occurred around Allargano forest south of Benisheik towards Damboa where there has been heavy Boko Haram fighting in recent months.



The latest killing is coming few days after the federal government claimed it had confined the Islamic sect to the fringes of the Lake Chad.

