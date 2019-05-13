Chris Attoh's Wife Was Married To Two Men Say Police





Wife of Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh was married to two men before her death on Friday.



Bettie Jenifer from Maryland was gunned down while leaving her office.



The police in Greenbelt, Maryland say 44-year-old Bettie Jenifer of Bowie, left her office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane about 5 p.m. and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her.



When she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired multiple rounds. At least one bullet struck her in the head, police said.



The suspect took off in a vehicle. Police described the suspect as black and having a thin build with black hair. He was wearing dark clothing and may have been in a blue car.



The Police had confirmed Saturday that Jenifer was married to Chris Attoh, a well-known actor and TV host in Ghana. The two married in October, following Attoh's divorce from his first wife, multiple outlets reported.



Police also say Jenifer was also married to 47-year-old Kedrick Jenifer, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for importing large amounts of cocaine into Baltimore from Texas.



The U.S. District Attorney's Office said the kingpin's "Jenifer drug trafficking organization" distributed at least 450 kilograms of cocaine in Baltimore and Woodbridge, Virginia.



"Kedrick Jenifer lived large as a major Baltimore drug dealer, but now he will lose all of his toys and live for two decades in federal prison," then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein said in a news release after his sentencing, according to the Baltimore Sun.



Court records show that Kedrick Jenifer filed for a divorce on April 9. Bettie Jenifer then filed for divorce six days later. The attorneys involved declined News4's request for comment.



Greenbelt police confirmed Sunday the shooting was targeted and not a random incident.



Court records show that Kedrick Jenifer filed for a divorce on April 9. Bettie Jenifer then filed for divorce six days later. The attorneys involved declined News4's request for comment.