Court Throws Out EFCC's Request To Investigate Oshiomole

The APC national chairman had asked the court to dismiss the suit, noting that the plaintiff lacked the legal right to institute action.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019

APC National Chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has lost out a suit seeking to charge the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomole.

Justice Anwill Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday threw out the suit while ruling on the preliminary objection filed by Oshiomhole.

Justice Anwili agreed with the counsel to the plaintiff, Mrs Uju Chukwura, that Section 6 of the EFCC Act mandates the Commission to investigate and prosecute any allegation of financial anomalies, she, however, noted that in Oshiomole’s case, the suit is statute barred.

She added the plantiff failed to seek judicial review within the stipulated three months window and only approached the court 18 months later.

