JAMB Drops N5bn Into Federation Account, Walks Away With N2bn

This is lower than 2018 when the board made and remitted N7.8bn to the Federal Government.

by Sahara Reporters May 13, 2019



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said it has generated N5 billion from the conduct of the 2019Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The information is contained in JAMB's weekly bulletin which was circulated on Monday.

Fabian Benjamin, head of media and publication for the body explained that when the body remitted N5 billion, the Federal Government gave back N2 billion out of the N5 billion to the board to enhance its operations.

This is lower than 2018 when the board made and remitted N7.8bn to the Federal Government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In UNILAG As Armed Bouncers Surround Senate Building
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Former SUBEB Chairman Indicted In N140m Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education JAMB Apologises For Glitches In Checking Results
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education UPDATE: Jamb Releases 2019 UTME Results
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education FEATURE: Why 15-Year-Old Ekele Franklin, Best 2019 UTME Candidate, May Not Be Offered Admission By UNILAG
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education 15-Year-Old Boy From Imo Emerges As Best Student In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Was Married To Two Men Say Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Exclusive EXPOSED: Full Transcript Of Authentic Audio Conversation Between CBN Gov. Emefiele And Top Officials Covering Up N500bn They Stole Pt1
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME After Raid On Women, FCDA Demolishes Popular Abuja Caramelo Club
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Am A Politician Now' Says Ambode After Visit To Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In UNILAG As Armed Bouncers Surround Senate Building
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Presents Staff-Of-Office To New Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Watching Game Of Thrones Makes You Potential 'Candidate For Hell' Says Ghanaian Pastor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption President Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting With Emefiele In Connection To Audio Showing He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Reacts As EFCC Seizes His Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Throws Out EFCC's Request To Investigate Oshiomole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad