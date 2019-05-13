JAMB Drops N5bn Into Federation Account, Walks Away With N2bn





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said it has generated N5 billion from the conduct of the 2019Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.



The information is contained in JAMB's weekly bulletin which was circulated on Monday.



Fabian Benjamin, head of media and publication for the body explained that when the body remitted N5 billion, the Federal Government gave back N2 billion out of the N5 billion to the board to enhance its operations.



This is lower than 2018 when the board made and remitted N7.8bn to the Federal Government.