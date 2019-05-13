Zainab Aliyu, Abubakar Return To Nigeria After Wrongful Arrest In Saudi Arabia For Drug Trafficking

They arrived into the country on Monday and were received by delegates of the Nigerian government and their parents.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 13, 2019

Zainab Aliyu and Ibrahim Abubakar, the two Nigerians who were arrested in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking have arrived in Nigeria.

The two were accused of smuggling tramadol to Saudi Arabia, an offence that is punishable by death in the country. 

They were, however, released after an outcry by Nigerians and intervention by the Nigerian government, saying the act was perpetrated by drug cartels at Nigerian airport.

Aliyu and Abubakar were released to Garba Satomi Grema, the acting Consul-General, Nigerian Consulate, on May 2, 2019, in line with the previous promise of Saudi Arabia.

