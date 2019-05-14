Anti-grazing Law Still In Force, Ortom Warns As 2,000 Cows Are Seized

“Anyone who wants to do cattle business should come to Benue and ranch, that we have land for it but for open grazing we have no land.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 14, 2019

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State has revealed that not less than 50 killer  have been arrested and convicted in the state.

He said this while addressing journalists after meeting with president Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Ortom also said that the government has arrested 400 people in connection to farmers-herdsmen clashes with not less than 2,000 cattle seized.

“On herdsmen and farmers, the place is relatively peaceful. The law is being implemented and we have arrested 400 people irrespective of their ethnic background, whether Fulani, Igbos, Yoruba, Tiv, Idoma and we have convicted 50 people for contravening various offenses and we have seized more than 2,000 cattle,” Ortom said.

He continued, “The law is still in force in Benue State and we are implementing it. Everyone is free to establish a ranch; we are not targeting any individual or group.

“Anyone who wants to do cattle business should come to Benue and ranch, that we have land for it but for open grazing we have no land.”

Ortom also said the state is combating terrorism and kidnapping while hoping that it would bring an end to the activities of bandits through the launch of its operation Y Stroke.

“With operation Y Stroke we are going to move against them and we believe we will be able to surmount them,” he said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Am A Politician Now' Says Ambode After Visit To Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Battalion Commander, Two Others Killed After Stepping On Road Planted Explosive in Borno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME After Raid On Women, FCDA Demolishes Popular Abuja Caramelo Club
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Presents Staff-Of-Office To New Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Five Million Voters Can Defeat Any Godfather In Lagos Says El-Rufai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Attoh's Wife Was Married To Two Men Say Police
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Exclusive EXPOSED: Full Transcript Of Authentic Audio Conversation Between CBN Gov. Emefiele And Top Officials Covering Up N500bn They Stole Pt1
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption President Buhari Holds Closed Door Meeting With Emefiele In Connection To Audio Showing He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Energy HAPPENING NOW: Buses Catch Fire After NNPC Truck Spill Its Content In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Am A Politician Now' Says Ambode After Visit To Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Battalion Commander, Two Others Killed After Stepping On Road Planted Explosive in Borno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME After Raid On Women, FCDA Demolishes Popular Abuja Caramelo Club
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education JAMB Drops N5bn Into Federation Account, Walks Away With N2bn
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Bayelsa State Head Of Service Testifies In $8.1m, N9.2bn Forfeiture Suit Linked To Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Presents Staff-Of-Office To New Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad