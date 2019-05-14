HAPPENING NOW: Buses Catch Fire After NNPC Truck Spill Its Content In Lagos

Some commuters have suffered varying degrees of burns when an NNPC truck loaded with premium motor spirit spilled its contents in Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos.

The incident which is happening now has brought traffic in the area to a standstill.



Eyewitnesses who spoke to SaharaReporters at the scene of the incident said, when the truck spilled its content in the afternoon, they made several efforts to contact the Lagos State Fire Service as well as other emergency services to no avail.



Tragedy however struck when a commercial bus that was navigating it's way around the scene caught fire as a result of smoke from the bus exhaust pipe.

The casualty figure at the time of filing this report is still uncertain but eyewitness say most occupants in the bus suffered various degrees of burns and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.



The Lagos Neighborhood Security Corp and men of the Lagos fire service currently at the scene trying divert vehicular movement.