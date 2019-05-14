'We Were Not Consulted, We Feel Demoted' Kano Community Laments Spliting Of Emirate

Residents of Wudil Community in Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State have expressed their dissatisfaction at the break up of Kano Emirates by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The community, after the break-up, falls under Gaya Emirate but they have said that they would not recognize the new council as they prefer to remain under the kano Emirates.

They claim Kano has been their ancestral lineage and vowed to stay independent than be under Gaya Emirate.

Yalwa Mohammad Idris, Chairman of Wudil Joint Stakeholders Forum, speaking to journalists bemoaned that no consultation was made before the Emirates were hastily created.

Idris said: “For God sake, why would the government demean us and instead of merging us with the Kano Emirate where our traditional historical relations emanated, merging us with Gaya.

“We the good people of Gaya say no to this new arrangement and we would not accept this.

“Neither was our state Assembly nor our National Assembly representatives consulted before this action was taken.”

The community promised to seek legal redress to reverse the Emirate division.