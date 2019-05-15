'Your Afro Hair Could Benefit From Cannabis Plant', Sowore Fires Back At Shehu Sani For Kicking Against The Idea





Less then forty-eight hours after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State announced his visit to Thailand for the purpose of learning more about Cannabis extract development, lots of reactions have continued to trail the idea.

Akeredolu, who is in Thailand along with Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah rtd, the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), are looking into the advantages of Cannabis in the making of food and drugs.

Cannabis extraction and export was first proposed by Omoyele Sowore, the 2019 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) during the campaigns.

On Twitter, Senator Shehu Sani, the member representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly reacted by advising Akeredolu to look into other ideas by partnering other states in the areas agriculture to boost income in Ondo state.

Senator Sani who tweeted with his official tweeter handle @ShehuSani asked Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to jettison the idea of extracting the Cannabis plant.

"My dear brother Akeredolu, Lagos partner Kebbi for Rice, Pls partner Niger for Beans, Kaduna for Ginger or partner Benue for Yam: Pls leave this Indian Hemp matter for now, Abeg" he tweeted.

Tweeting immediately, Omoyele Sowore said he was "disappointed" in the Kaduna Senator for kicking against the brilliant idea which had already been put into test in country like Canada and recently in Uganda.

@YeleSowore noted that it was unfortunate Sani has refused to see the opportunity in which the Cannabis extraction help the country adding that it could also help grow his "Afro hair" if legally approved by the government.

"I hate to stand between two Nigerian politicians engaging asinine arguments but i am disappointed in you for this tweet. Have you ever thought of it that when this idea finally gains legal ground your Afro hair could benefit from a locally produced line of Cannabis hair products?



Sowore had on the 5th of September 2019 while proposing the idea said: "We have to start taking care of our weed, igbo, such that we can also contribute to the GDP of the world. Some of the best weed in the world are grown in Ekiti state. I am very serious and people are making billions out of that particular plant that is very potent in Nigeria. We should be focusing on it." he said.



"Our NDLEA should get the memo in advance that Nigeria would be exporting weed to cure cancer in other parts of the world instead of chasing after people who are growing weed. Whereas, they are not chasing after our politicians who are smoking cocaine in their houses".