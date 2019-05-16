'Borno Is Safer Than Abuja, Zamfara, Katsina' Says Gov Shettima

“The military and other security agencies are doing their best in Borno State, the only problem now is the inadequate publicity accorded to our military operations.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2019

Kashim Shettima, the governor of Borno, has said that the state which is the hotbed of Boko Haram insurgency, is safer than many states in Nigeria.

Shettima made the declaration when he spoke to the Chairman House Committee on Army, Rima Shawulu and other members of the House of Representatives on a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri on Wednesday. 

He said: “The military and other security agencies are doing their best in Borno State, the only problem now is the inadequate publicity accorded to our military operations. For example, when Boko Haram attacks and kill even one person, it will be celebrated on the front page of our newspapers, but when military kill dozens of insurgents and capture several others alive, such success against the insurgents will be published in a tight corner of our newspapers.

“Our Military is now overwhelmed with the increasing security challenges in some parts of the country; there is the deployment of soldiers in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, and many volatile states of the federation despite the paucity of funds and inadequate personnel.

“Presently, Borno is safer than Abuja, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and other volatile states of the federation. This is because, in Borno, we don’t have cases of kidnapping, banditry as obtained in other states mentioned earlier. I want to appeal to this Committee to serve as a soul, driver, and consciousness of our great nation, for peace to reign. We in Borno do not have the issue of kidnapping or banditry, and I believe very soon we will overcome our security challenges.”

SaharaReporters, New York

