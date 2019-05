Video of LIVE: Nigerian Government Knows The Problems Of The Country But Are Not Ready To Solve It LIVE: Nigerian Government Knows The Problems Of The Country But Are Not Ready To Solve It LIVE: Nigerian Government Knows The Problems Of The Country But Are Not Ready To Solve It

Adeniyi Johnson, popular Nollywood actor, has slammed the Nigerian government for failing to tackle the problems the country is facing.

He said the government deliberately leaves the problems unsolved in order to create more avenues for stealing money.

Adeniyi also tackled Nollywood stars who patronize politicians and collect money from them.