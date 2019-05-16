'Stop Eating Foreign Rice', Customs Boss Hameed Ali Beg Nigerians

“We always ask for assistance from Nigerians to apprehend these smugglers, but up till now, there is no private citizen that has walked up to us to give us information, the only people giving us information are the rice millers.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2019



Hameed Ali (rtd), the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, has appealed to Nigerians to stop consuming foreign rice riddled with chemicals.

Ali spoke at a news conference organized by the ministry of finance on Thursday. 

He said: “A chemical must have been added to sustain its freshness and that chemical is harmful.

“Also, it has been re-bagged with a new date given as the production and expiry dates, and that is what we consume here which causes diseases.

“So, I appeal to Nigerians to please patronize our own rice, it is available, more nutritious and if you do that you will assist customs by making sure these people (smugglers) are put out of business.

“We always ask for assistance from Nigerians to apprehend these smugglers, but up till now, there is no private citizen that has walked up to us to give us information, the only people giving us information are the rice millers.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Girl, Tobechukwu Philips, Breaks 125 Year Academic History In The US
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Internet Fraudsters Release Dog On EFCC Detectives
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: Full List Of EFCC's 11-Count Charge Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker-elect Over N26m Property Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Loom Money Nigeria' Is A Scam SEC Warn Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: EFCC To Arraign Naira Marley On 11-Count Charges
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Bauchi Assembly Passes Bill To Stop Recovery Of Stolen Funds
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Girl, Tobechukwu Philips, Breaks 125 Year Academic History In The US
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Someone President Buhari Trust Misled Him To Reappoint Emefiele' Says Kazaure
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Internet Fraudsters Release Dog On EFCC Detectives
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Announces New Date For Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 'Obasanjo Is Powerless After Buhari's Victory' Says Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: Full List Of EFCC's 11-Count Charge Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Grills National Assembly Clerk, Seizes International Passport Over Finances
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker-elect Over N26m Property Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs 'Your Afro Hair Could Benefit From Cannabis Plant', Sowore Fires Back At Shehu Sani For Kicking Against The Idea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion CBN Crooks And Thieves: Governor Godwin Emefiele, Three Others Busted Over 500 Billion Naira Loot By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad