Suspected Internet Fraudsters Release Dog On EFCC Detectives

Suspects arrested in the operation are Paul Afolabi, Balogun Ibrahim Adebayo, Izu Ibobo Chukwunalu, Abe Tolulope, Onifade Gideon Idowu, Komolafe Tosin, and Igwe Kinsley Otuu.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2019

Some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office have been attacked by dogs after attempting to arrest suspected internet fraudsters. 

Suspects arrested in the operation are Paul Afolabi, Balogun Ibrahim Adebayo, Izu Ibobo Chukwunalu, Abe Tolulope, Onifade Gideon Idowu, Komolafe Tosin, and Igwe Kinsley Otuu.

The officers who received intelligence reports and launched preliminary investigations into the alleged illegal activities and stormed the suspects’ hideout at Agara area of Ibadan, Oyo State, at the early hours of Wednesday 15 May.

Vanguard reports that Instead of allowing them in, after a proper introduction, one of the suspects instructed the guard to release the attack dog on the operatives.

Still out of desperation to conceal useful information that could help the Commission in their investigation, one of the suspects smashed his android phone with the intention to destroy the gadget and deny access to the data therein.

The attempt equally failed as the operatives took possession of the broken phone, which is currently with the forensic unit, where analysis is being carried out to obtain data from it.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption UPDATE: Full List Of EFCC's 11-Count Charge Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker-elect Over N26m Property Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Loom Money Nigeria' Is A Scam SEC Warn Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Stop Eating Foreign Rice', Customs Boss Hameed Ali Beg Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: EFCC To Arraign Naira Marley On 11-Count Charges
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Daddy Showkey Begs EFCC To Show Naira Marley Mercy
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Bauchi Assembly Passes Bill To Stop Recovery Of Stolen Funds
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Girl, Tobechukwu Philips, Breaks 125 Year Academic History In The US
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Someone President Buhari Trust Misled Him To Reappoint Emefiele' Says Kazaure
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics INEC Announces New Date For Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 'Obasanjo Is Powerless After Buhari's Victory' Says Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: Full List Of EFCC's 11-Count Charge Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Grills National Assembly Clerk, Seizes International Passport Over Finances
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker-elect Over N26m Property Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs 'Your Afro Hair Could Benefit From Cannabis Plant', Sowore Fires Back At Shehu Sani For Kicking Against The Idea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption UPDATE: CBN Admits Authenticity Of Audio Conversation Between Emefiele, Adamu And Top Officials Covering Up Stolen N500bn
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion CBN Crooks And Thieves: Governor Godwin Emefiele, Three Others Busted Over 500 Billion Naira Loot By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Entertainment Seun Kuti Reacts To Akeredolu's Plan To Cultivate Cannabis In Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad