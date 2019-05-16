Suspected Internet Fraudsters Release Dog On EFCC Detectives

Some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office have been attacked by dogs after attempting to arrest suspected internet fraudsters.



Suspects arrested in the operation are Paul Afolabi, Balogun Ibrahim Adebayo, Izu Ibobo Chukwunalu, Abe Tolulope, Onifade Gideon Idowu, Komolafe Tosin, and Igwe Kinsley Otuu.



The officers who received intelligence reports and launched preliminary investigations into the alleged illegal activities and stormed the suspects’ hideout at Agara area of Ibadan, Oyo State, at the early hours of Wednesday 15 May.



Vanguard reports that Instead of allowing them in, after a proper introduction, one of the suspects instructed the guard to release the attack dog on the operatives.



Still out of desperation to conceal useful information that could help the Commission in their investigation, one of the suspects smashed his android phone with the intention to destroy the gadget and deny access to the data therein.



The attempt equally failed as the operatives took possession of the broken phone, which is currently with the forensic unit, where analysis is being carried out to obtain data from it.