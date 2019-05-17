How Captain Iniobong Ekpong, Special Aide to Awka Ibom State Governor Tried To Conceal Love Affair By Jailing Mistress

Captain Iniobong Ekong, the Senior Special Adviser on security matters to the Awka Ibom state governor, has been reported to be involved in a love affair that went awry.

It was gathered that he had the love affair with one Adiaesup Etukudoh and the affair resulted in pregnancy.

The pregnancy, however, was said to be 'cryptic' and hence could not be detected by scans.The result of her pregnancy thus proved to be negative.

She gave birth on the 15th of November 2017.

According to the Etukudoh, the captain was in the know of everything and had given her four hundred thousand naira (N400,000) to buy things in preparation for the arrival of the kids. When the kids finally arrived, a set of twins, she had called him to come and see the kids but he refused and made no more attempts to cater for their upkeep.

Frustrated by the burden of raising the kids alone, Etukudoh, decided to pay Ekong a visit but was prevented from entering the house and therefore resorted to causing a scene.

Captain Iniobong Ekong, who was out of the country when this happened, decided to file a petition upon hearing about her public outburst.

Ekong then had his lawyer, Bar. Mfon Udeme, put a call through to Etukudoh on the 6th of May 2019 stating that he was interested in opening an account for the kids and she should meet him at Zenith Bank. It however turned out to be a ploy by the captain to have her arrested.

Etukudoh was taken to the state police headquarters at Ikot Akpan Abia and was kept there from morning to evening. She was asked to call someone to bail her but she felt it was another ploy in the captain's grand 'script' of getting her jailed . Sensing how serious the matter was, she later considered contacting her mother by 6 pm in the evening which by then was too late for a bail.

There was a twist to the story the next day when she was asked to provide the children for a DNA test before she could be granted bail.

Etukudoh however refused to provide the kids deducing the influence of Captain to have the DNA results doctored in his favour.

She was held behind bars till Monday, 13th of May 2019 and was eventually charged to court without the knowledge of her lawyer, Barr. Ekanem. In court, the magistrate asked that she be remanded in the prison pending the sitting on Wednesday.

After a magistrate sitting on the 15th May, the trial judge said the case was not in his jurisdiction and therefore Etukudoh could not be granted bail. The case has however been transferred to the DPP High Court in the state.

Meanwhile, all efforts to contact Captain Iniobong Ekong and his lawyer, Barr. Mfon Udeme, through calls and text messages proved abortive.