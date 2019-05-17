'I Am Afraid Of The Violent Revolution Of The Poor', Says Dino Melaye

His tweet reads: "I am afraid of the revenge of the poor, It happened in Russia, France and recently in Sudan.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2019

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District has expressed fear of an imminent revolution against Nigeria's ruling class.

Melaye who is infamous for his ostentatious lifestyle expressed his concern while tweeting @dino_melaye on Friday morning. 



His tweet reads: "I am afraid of the revenge of the poor, It happened in Russia, France and recently in Sudan.

"It can happen in Nigeria. Housing segregation put us the elite in jeopardy. Ikoyi, Banana, Maitama, Asokoro, etc. Our leaders + me beware of violent revolution. Perilous times loading".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Bauchi Assembly Passes Bill To Stop Recovery Of Stolen Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Throws Out Suit Challenging Defection Of Saraki, Dogara, 52 Other Lawmakers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Plateau State Gov, Lalong Emerges Chairman Northern Governors' Forum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Yoruba Deserve 2023 Presidency, The Igbo Are Not A Serious People By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption 'Someone President Buhari Trust Misled Him To Reappoint Emefiele' Says Kazaure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Obasanjo Is Powerless After Buhari's Victory' Says Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigerian Girl, Tobechukwu Philips, Breaks 125 Year Academic History In The US
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International South African, Three British Killed In Dubai Plane Crash
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: Full List Of EFCC's 11-Count Charge Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption 'Goodluck Jonathan Promised Us N100bn In 2015', Says Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Stop Eating Foreign Rice', Customs Boss Hameed Ali Begs Nigerians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Supreme Court To Consider Motion Challenging Onnoghen’s Suspension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Bauchi Assembly Passes Bill To Stop Recovery Of Stolen Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Throws Out Suit Challenging Defection Of Saraki, Dogara, 52 Other Lawmakers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NYSC To Pay Corpers New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Should Indian Hemp Be Legalised In Nigeria? By Natasha Akpoti
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Internet Fraudsters Release Dog On EFCC Detectives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Plateau State Gov, Lalong Emerges Chairman Northern Governors' Forum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad