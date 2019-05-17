'I Am Afraid Of The Violent Revolution Of The Poor', Says Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District has expressed fear of an imminent revolution against Nigeria's ruling class.



Melaye who is infamous for his ostentatious lifestyle expressed his concern while tweeting @dino_melaye on Friday morning.





His tweet reads: "I am afraid of the revenge of the poor, It happened in Russia, France and recently in Sudan.



"It can happen in Nigeria. Housing segregation put us the elite in jeopardy. Ikoyi, Banana, Maitama, Asokoro, etc. Our leaders + me beware of violent revolution. Perilous times loading".