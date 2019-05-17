Painter Lands In Lagos Court For Stealing Noodles, Spagetti



Michael Anifowoshe a 26-year old painter on Friday stood before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing five cartons of noodles and five cartons of spaghetti.



Anifowose who is being tried for conspiracy and stealing has pleaded not guilty.



The Prosecutor, Inspector Mathew Akhaluode told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some persons now at large on April 27, at about 11 pm in Ikeja.



Akhaluode said that Anifowoshe stole five cartons of noodles valued at N21,000 and five cartons of spaghetti valued N14,000, property of one Mr. Ahmed Salami.



“Salami was trying to repair his faulty car when Anifowoshe and his accomplices walked up to him, distracted his attention and stole the items.



“The complaint raised an alarm and with the help of some passersby the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.



Akhaluode said the offence contravened Section 411 and 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The Magistrate, O.O. Fagbohun, granted the defendant a bail of N20,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until May 24.