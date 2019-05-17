Painter Lands In Lagos Court For Stealing Noodles, Spagetti

“Salami was trying to repair his faulty car when Anifowoshe and his accomplices walked up to him, distracted his attention and stole the items.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 17, 2019


Michael Anifowoshe a 26-year old painter on Friday stood before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing five cartons of noodles and five cartons of spaghetti.

Anifowose who is being tried for conspiracy and stealing has pleaded not guilty. 

The Prosecutor, Inspector Mathew Akhaluode told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some persons now at large on April 27, at about 11 pm in Ikeja.

Akhaluode said that Anifowoshe stole five cartons of noodles valued at N21,000 and five cartons of spaghetti valued N14,000, property of one Mr. Ahmed Salami.

“Salami was trying to repair his faulty car when Anifowoshe and his accomplices walked up to him, distracted his attention and stole the items.

“The complaint raised an alarm and with the help of some passersby the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

Akhaluode said the offence contravened Section 411 and 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.O. Fagbohun, granted the defendant a bail of N20,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until May 24.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption UPDATE: Full List Of EFCC's 11-Count Charge Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption 'Goodluck Jonathan Promised Us N100bn In 2015', Says Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Stop Eating Foreign Rice', Customs Boss Hameed Ali Begs Nigerians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Supreme Court To Consider Motion Challenging Onnoghen’s Suspension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Court Throws Out Suit Challenging Defection Of Saraki, Dogara, 52 Other Lawmakers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Internet Fraudsters Release Dog On EFCC Detectives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigerian Girl, Tobechukwu Philips, Breaks 125 Year Academic History In The US
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International South African, Three British Killed In Dubai Plane Crash
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Am Afraid Of The Violent Revolution Of The Poor', Says Dino Melaye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: Full List Of EFCC's 11-Count Charge Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption 'Goodluck Jonathan Promised Us N100bn In 2015', Says Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Stop Eating Foreign Rice', Customs Boss Hameed Ali Begs Nigerians
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Supreme Court To Consider Motion Challenging Onnoghen’s Suspension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Bauchi Assembly Passes Bill To Stop Recovery Of Stolen Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Throws Out Suit Challenging Defection Of Saraki, Dogara, 52 Other Lawmakers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NYSC To Pay Corpers New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Should Indian Hemp Be Legalised In Nigeria? By Natasha Akpoti
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Internet Fraudsters Release Dog On EFCC Detectives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad