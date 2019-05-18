'Atiku Is Trying To Make Nigeria Ungovernable', Says Lai Mohammed

“The security agencies are all alert to their responsibilities and will not sit by and allow anyone to reverse the gains of our democracy under any guise.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2019



Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture has said the Federal Government is in possession of strong evidence that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and it's candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is putting plans in place to truncate Nigeria's democracy. 

Mohammed said this Saturday in Oro, Irepodun local government area of Kwara state during the annual twelfth Ramadan lecture.

According to him, “Our interventions are based on credible evidence, and no government with the kind of evidence that we have, of plans to subvert the power of the state, attack the nation’s economic live wire and generally unleash mayhem on the polity, will keep quiet.

“The security agencies are all alert to their responsibilities and will not sit by and allow anyone to reverse the gains of our democracy under any guise. 

He added that "Since our intervention, pseudo and partisan analysts have teamed up with the spokesmen for the main opposition party and its presidential candidate to either exhibit their ignorance or to engage in red herring and name-calling."

Addressing the alarm raised by the Defence Headquarters and The Department of State Services, he said: "As you are aware, a few days ago we raised the alarm that either by themselves or via their proxies, the PDP and it’s presidential candidate are doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari Administration, generally overheat the polity and make Nigeria seemingly ungovernable.

"Of course you are aware of similar alarms that have been raised by the police, the military, and the DSS.

The minister called on Nigerian to in the spirit of Ramadan, shun 'anti-democratic forces' in the country. 

"I make this request against the background of those who are daily plotting to exploit our national fault lines of religion and ethnicity, those who masquerade as Democrats but can’t take electoral defeat, those who will not hesitate to collude with anti-democratic forces and dead-enders to fan the embers of violence in the country and those who have elevated their personal ambition over and above our survival as a nation.”

DSS Warning 
Similarly, the Department of State Services (DSS) issued a warning to those it said were calling for a revolution Nigeria Continuity and Progress (NCP).

The DSS in a statement on Friday said: “It is evident that the misguided group and its cohorts have also planned to instigate widespread violence against the government in order to actualize their infamous agenda of forceful change of regime.

“The DSS not only supports the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria but will leave no stone unturned in rooting out persons or groups desirous of truncating the process or undermining the country’s peace and corporate existence.

“The service will, therefore, not condone any form of extra-judicial activities or methods designed or adopted by persons or groups to subvert constituted authorities.

“Instructively, defaulting persons will surely be brought to book."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency 'Boko Haram Is For West African Fulanization, African Islamization', Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'Forget 2023 Presidency', Amaechi Tells South-East
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech Senator Ben Murray-Bruce Exposed For Lying About A Picture He Posted On Twitter
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Yoruba Deserve 2023 Presidency, The Igbo Are Not A Serious People By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Anybody Who Fails To Sit-At-Home Deserves To Be Stoned', Says Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Captain Iniobong Ekong, Special Aide to Akwa Ibom State Governor Tried To Conceal Love Affair By Jailing Mistress
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency 'Boko Haram Is For West African Fulanization, African Islamization', Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'Forget 2023 Presidency', Amaechi Tells South-East
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech Senator Ben Murray-Bruce Exposed For Lying About A Picture He Posted On Twitter
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked In South Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Yoruba Deserve 2023 Presidency, The Igbo Are Not A Serious People By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Facebook Closes Pro-Buhari Accounts Managed By Israeli Firm 'To Dent Atiku's Image'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 'Anybody Who Fails To Sit-At-Home Deserves To Be Stoned', Says Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment FLASHBACK : Four Songs Of 'Abami Eda' Fela Anikulapo-Kuti That Prophesied About Present Day Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics How Captain Iniobong Ekong, Special Aide to Akwa Ibom State Governor Tried To Conceal Love Affair By Jailing Mistress
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM DSS Warns 'Coup Plotters' Ahead Of Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 'You Are Not God', Ohanaeze Ndigbo Fires Back At Amaechi Over 2023 Presidency Comment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'Stop The Violence, You Cannot Wipe Out An Ethnic Group', Says Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad