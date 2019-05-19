'We Have Begun Procedures To Make Cannabis Cultivation Legal', Says Akeredolu

by SaharaReporters, New York May 19, 2019



The Ondo State Government has said it is yet legalise the cultivation of cannabis, popularly called Indian hemp, in the state but has begun procedures to actualise the legalisation.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was in Thailand last week in company with the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Muhammad Abdallah, for a programme tagged, ‘Medicinal Cannabis Extract Development’, had said the state government  was planning to take advantage of the commercial and medicinal value of the plant to create jobs for the youth.

He had called on the Federal Government to support the growing of cannabis in large quantities in Ondo, saying Indian hemp business would help boost the state Internally Generated Revenue.

However, Akeredolu, following his statement came under attack and has now warned that cannabis cultivation had yet to be legalised.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, the governor said the state government was in the process of making it legal.

He said, “We are still at the elementary stage of this matter. Before we legalise cannabis growing in this state, it has to pass through certain procedures and we have begun the procedures.

“The assistance we seek from the Federal Government is the collaboration we already have with the NDLEA, which is an agency of the government.

“Since we are dealing with the NDLEA, we are dealing with the Federal Government.”
 

