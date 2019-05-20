CSOs To Hold Anti-corruption Protest In Abuja On Tuesday

Civil Society Organizations, anti-corruption crusaders, students, workers as well as women groups would hit the streets of Abuja to protest against corruption and looting of funds by corrupt government officials in the country.

The protest will be held in Abuja, the capital of the country, tomorrow, Tuesday.

The organizers of the protest said that the protest would focus on drawing attention to the brazen stealing of funds by politicians and government officials especially the Malabu oil scandal, with which government officials and oil giants looted billions of naira of public funds.

Sina Odugbemi of Civil Society Network Against Corruption stated that the protest would also be used to enlighten Nigerians about the OPL245 and create engagement among Nigerians to hold public officials accountable at all times.

Odugbemi said, “It became very clear that OPL 245 deal viewed under the prism of experts is nothing but a dummy sold to Nigeria. More than meet the ordinary eyes was also revealed, the scandalous revelation of a monumental fraud committed against Nigeria by Shell and ENI and top government functionaries such as the erstwhile Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Adoke which became apparent given a closer look by experts.”

“As a way of sensitizing Nigerians on questionable circumstances surrounding the OPL245 which experts say will cost Nigeria to lose an estimated $6 billion or more, rights groups will be staging the rally in Abuja to stir greater sanctions against corrupt individuals and corporate organizations.”

He encouraged all Nigerians to join the mass protest and stand in putting an end to corruption being perpetrated by government officials.