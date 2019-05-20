Fire Breaks Out At Trans-Forcados Pipeline In Delta State

A similar event occurred in Oju-Imole, Ilaje Local Government of Ondo State on the 25th of April 2019, when a seven-day blaze at Oju-Imole Field operated by Chevron at Okorigho ravaged the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2019

Fire is currently ravaging Trans-Forcados Pipeline operated by Heritage Energy Operational Services in Delta State.

Sources around Yeye community close to Chanomi creek, say the fire resulted from excessive heat from a pumping machine which was being used to transfer crude oil fro the barge site into a barge.

The Chairman of Yeye community, Mr. Philip Fianka, told the News Agency of Nigeria that outbreak happened at about 11:00am on May 19.

He called on relevant authorities to intervene and put the fire out.

Similar Outbreak

A similar event occured in Oju-Imole, Ilaje Local Government of Ondo State on the 25th of April 2019, when a seven-day blaze at Oju-Imole Field operated by Chevron at Okorigho ravaged the community.

According to the residents, despite bringing the inferno the attention of Chevron, the operator of the oil field, the blaze continued consuming a large expanse of land and destroyed marine/wildlife while constituting heavy pollution without intervention from the authorities or Chevron.

 'Crops Destroyed, Ground Vibrating' — Chevron's Oil Field In Ondo On Fire For More Than Seven Days

