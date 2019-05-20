PARTING GIFT: Lagos Awards N10m Contract To Design Ambode's 'Retirement House'

The Lagos State Government has awarded N10m contract for the production of architectural drawing for the proposed “retirement house” of Akinwunmi Ambode, the outgoing Governor of the state.

The contract awarded by the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in March this year would be handled by Studio 3 Architects.

The proposed house is part of the retirement benefits of the governor under the state Governor and Deputy Governor Pension Law.

According to a document released to journalists, the house, which is expected to be a magnificent architectural spectacle, is to be located in the sprawling suburb of Ikoyi precisely at No. 18 Glover Road.

The outgoing Governor could not secure a second term ticket as he would be succeeded by Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on May 29.

Though details of the proposed building is not yet in the public domain, it was gathered that the N10m is also for consultancy services for the architects.

An architect who spoke with a dailytrust correspondent on Sunday said the N10m for the design was not too outrageous.

The architect said, “The N10m is for consultancy service and I don’t think it is too outrageous. Don’t forget the N10m is for the consultants who may likely lead the design team comprising the builders, bricklayers and others who would work on the building.

“The thinking of some people is that what would an architect do that the builders or the civil engineers cannot do? But if you have an architect supervising a building, you cannot compare the project with the one undertaken by a builder or civil engineers."