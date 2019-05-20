PARTING GIFT: Lagos Awards N10m Contract To Design Ambode's 'Retirement House'

According to a document released to journalists, the house, which is expected to be a magnificent architectural spectacle, is to be located in the sprawling suburb of Ikoyi precisely at No.18 Glover Road.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2019

The Lagos State Government has awarded N10m contract for the production of architectural drawing for the proposed “retirement house” of Akinwunmi Ambode, the outgoing Governor of the state.

The contract awarded by the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in March this year would be handled by Studio 3 Architects.

The proposed house is part of the retirement benefits of the governor under the state Governor and Deputy Governor Pension Law.

According to a document released to journalists, the house, which is expected to be a magnificent architectural spectacle, is to be located in the sprawling suburb of Ikoyi precisely at No. 18 Glover Road.

The outgoing Governor could not secure a second term ticket as he would be succeeded by Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on May 29.

Though details of the proposed building is not yet in the public domain, it was gathered that the N10m is also for consultancy services for the architects.

An architect who spoke with a dailytrust correspondent on Sunday said the N10m for the design was not too outrageous.

The architect said, “The N10m is for consultancy service and I don’t think it is too outrageous. Don’t forget the N10m is for the consultants who may likely lead the design team comprising the builders, bricklayers and others who would work on the building. 

“The thinking of some people is that what would an architect do that the builders or the civil engineers cannot do? But if you have an architect supervising a building, you cannot compare the project with the one undertaken by a builder or civil engineers."

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Abuja Residents Raise The Alarm Over Plot To 'Islamize' The City As Authorities Mark Another Popular Hotel For Demolition
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Sacks FAAN Boss, Dunoma, Appoints Hamisu Yadudu As Replacement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Don't Let Your Disappointment With Buhari Turn You Into A Bigot', Lamido Advises Obasanjo On Boko Haram
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gov. El-rufai's Wife, Kid, Face Deportation From Indonesia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Raid Church In Kaduna During Choir Rehearsal, Kill 1, Abduct 17 Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
WATCH: Naira Marley Arrives Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Looking Subdued As Mother Bursts Into Tears
Exclusive FULL STORY: Court Remands Naira Marley In 'Prison' Custody
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment Abuja Residents Raise The Alarm Over Plot To 'Islamize' The City As Authorities Mark Another Popular Hotel For Demolition
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Appears In Court Looking Subdued, Mother Bursts Into Tears On Seeing Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Sacks FAAN Boss, Dunoma, Appoints Hamisu Yadudu As Replacement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATE: Naira Marley's Mother Cries, Shivers As EFCC Hands Him Over To Nigerian Prison Officials
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Don't Let Your Disappointment With Buhari Turn You Into A Bigot', Lamido Advises Obasanjo On Boko Haram
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gov. El-rufai's Wife, Kid, Face Deportation From Indonesia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Raid Church In Kaduna During Choir Rehearsal, Kill 1, Abduct 17 Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Hotel Viewing Centre, Open Fire On Football Fans In Jos
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
WATCH: Naira Marley Arrives Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Looking Subdued As Mother Bursts Into Tears
Exclusive FULL STORY: Court Remands Naira Marley In 'Prison' Custody
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police In Kaduna Open Fire On Mob To Prevent 'Jungle Justice', Kill One, Injure Three Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATE: Absence Of Naira Marley's Lawyer Stalls Court Proceedings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Days After Release From EFCC Custody, Zlatan Ibile Drops Single '4 Days In Okotie Eboh'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad