300-Level Medical Student Commits Suicide 'For Failing MBBS Examination'

"But Ebiweni and 21 others failed beyond the level that they could be placed on academic probation for another academic year so they had to be withdrawn.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2019

Uzakah Timi Ebiweni, a 300 level medical student of the Niger Delta University (NDU), has allegedly committed suicide in Bayelsa state.

According to reports, Ebiweni took a plunge into a river close to the university campus, Amassoma located in the Southern Ijaw area council of the state after failing his examination.

About 50 students, out of the 169 who sat for the  Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) exam, failed the examination.

SaharaReporters contacted the police public relations officer in the state, SP. Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident but said there was no official report yet.

Ndoni Ingezi, public relations officer of the university who spoke to SaharaReporters said: "Eniweni took his own life after news that he was part of 22 students shortlisted to be withdrawn from the college came out.

"You know it is a general practice that every student pass the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) exams before progressing to the next level of academic pursuit.

"But Ebiweni and 21 others failed beyond the level that they could be placed on academic probation for another academic year so they had to be withdrawn.

"So in their usual practice, they do not break the news to the student until they are invited for counselling.

"When Ebiweni was counseled and informed about the fact that he will be withdrawn from college, on that day, he accepted the decision of the college in good fate and left.

"Only to for the University to hear afterwards that the young man took his own life.

"His body has however been recovered and deposited at the Sabageria mortuary."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education How Prof. Eyitope Ogunmodede, OAU VC, Is Thwarting Prof. Agboola's Dream Of Becoming Of Dean Faculty Of Administration
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Girl, Tobechukwu Philips, Breaks 125 Year Academic History In The US
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Renowned Student Activist Segun Okeowo Buried
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Police Foil ASUU Strike Rally In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Students march nationwide against law school fees
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education University Of Lagos Officials Announce Reversal Of Student Fees Amid Continued Protests
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Police In Adamawa Arrest Vulture, Owner
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal My Wife Denies Me Sex Because Of My Small Penis, Pastor Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive UPDATE: Naira Marley's Mother Cries, Shivers As EFCC Hands Him Over To Nigerian Prison Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity What Did Naira Marley Do To Warrant All The Security?, Daddy Showkey Asks EFCC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics "Get Depressed Atiku His Pills, Stop Cooking Up Disgrace For Him" Onochie Advises Atiku's Aides
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Air Peace De-board Passenger For Asking Attendant To Translate Safety Instructions To Igbo Because 'He Does Not Speak English'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 80 Lawyers Shortlisted For Senior Advocate of Nigeria Award
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
How Dispatch Rider Was Imprisoned For A N355m Fraud 'Committed By First Bank And Olam Nigeria Staff'
CRIME Former First Bank Dispatch Rider Implicated In N355 Million Fraud Accuses First Bank Staff Of ‘Being After His Life’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Cameroonian Maid Who Killed Boss In Lagos Sentenced To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Rejects APC’s Plea To Recount Governorship Election Ballot Papers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad