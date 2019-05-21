Buhari Returns To Nigeria After 'Optional' Saudi Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after spending five days in Saudi Arabia to perform lesser pilgrimage (Umrah).

He is returning amidst rising insecurity ahead of his inauguration on the 29th of May.

The President, who left the country in the company of his wife, associates and aides, landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 6.34pm.

The President was received by top officials of his cabinet including Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff and Muhammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Shortly after his return to Nigeria, Buhari would travel back to Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) On Jeddah from May 30th to June 1st 2019.

His second trip will come a few hours after his second term inauguration on May 29 2019.