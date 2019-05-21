Buhari Returns To Nigeria After 'Optional' Saudi Trip

He is returning amidst rising insecurity ahead of his inauguration on the 29th of May.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after spending five days in Saudi Arabia to perform lesser pilgrimage (Umrah).

He is returning amidst rising insecurity ahead of his inauguration on the 29th of May.

The President, who left the country in the company of his wife, associates and aides, landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 6.34pm.

The President was received by top officials of his cabinet including Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff and Muhammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Shortly after his return to Nigeria, Buhari would travel back to Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) On Jeddah from May 30th to June 1st 2019.

His second trip will come a few hours after his second term inauguration on May 29 2019. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes Four Foreign Missions Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Wike Offered Me Billions Of Naira To Compromise Rivers Election Says General Jamil Sarham
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Charges Man Who Brokered $2b Illegal Arms Deal With Col. Sambo Dasuki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Yahaya Bello Walks-Out Kogi's Chief Judge From State Function
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes Four Foreign Missions Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Wike Offered Me Billions Of Naira To Compromise Rivers Election Says General Jamil Sarham
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police In Adamawa Arrest Vulture, Owner
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Charges Man Who Brokered $2b Illegal Arms Deal With Col. Sambo Dasuki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Yahaya Bello Walks-Out Kogi's Chief Judge From State Function
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Celebrity What Did Naira Marley Do To Warrant All The Security?, Daddy Showkey Asks EFCC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal My Wife Denies Me Sex Because Of My Small Penis, Pastor Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Saraki Disowns NASS Clerk Over Draconian Guidelines For Journalists' Accreditation, Promises Investigation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
How Dispatch Rider Was Imprisoned For A N355m Fraud 'Committed By First Bank And Olam Nigeria Staff'
CRIME Former First Bank Dispatch Rider Implicated In N355 Million Fraud Accuses First Bank Staff Of ‘Being After His Life’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Cameroonian Maid Who Killed Boss In Lagos Sentenced To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad