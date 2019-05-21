Prof. Adewole, Nigeria's Health Minister, Appears Before Senate

“We would give you the opportunity to take the floor to brief the Senate on the state of affairs of the Nigerian Teaching Hospitals. We are concerned with the deteriorating conditions of our hospital facilities across the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2019

Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria's Minister of Health has appeared before the Nigeria Senate to explain the poor state of teaching hospitals in the country.

Adewole was summoned by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly following a motion by Senator David Umaru (APC-Niger) at plenary on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, to brief it on the current state of facilities and health care services in the teaching hospitals.

Umar noted that most teaching hospitals in the country are not up to standard and have been overstretched with patients having to sleep on bare floors due to lack of space and proper medical equipment needed for their treatment.

Receiving Adewole at the Senate Chamber, Bukola Saraki, Senate President, noted that the Senate is concerned with the deteriorating conditions of hospitals and health facilities across the country and inability to improve the standard of the health sector despite the annual budget being made available to the ministry.

“Despite the annual budgetary allocation to the health sector, Nigerians are still dying because of obsolete equipment, the poor state of infrastructure, lack of generating sets, lack of power, sometimes lack of diesel, lack of drugs etc which we are very concerned about," Saraki said.

Saraki tasked Adewole to avail the Senate what solutions and measures he would employ to tackle the problem affecting the entire country.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

