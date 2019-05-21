Reduce Tuition Or Resign Office, Ondo Students Threaten Akeredolu

"We are saying our parents cannot afford it, they are civil servants and they earn peanut as salaries.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2019

Students of Ondo state government owned Universities have protested the astronomical hike in their tution and called for a downward review. 

The students who were mostly from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akugba Akoko and Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa trooped out to the streets of Akure in their numbers.

The protest was in defiance of the order issued by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to the students.

Sahara Reporters Media

Governor Akeredolu had threatened to 'flush out" students who dared to protest against the tution hike by using security agencies.

Akeredolu made the threat when the embattled President of National Association of Nigeria Students, Mr. Bamidele Danielson Akpan, visited the governor in his office to agitate for a reduction in the increased fee.

On Tuesday, the angry students defied the order and paralyzed every business and commercial activity on the popular Oba Adesida road in Akure.

They prevented movement and easy flow of traffic on the same axis including other adjoining streets as they chanted heavy solidarity song calling the government unprintable names.

Carrying placards bearing different inscriptions, such as: "Akeredolu Must Resign"; "Reduce Our Tuition Now"; "No To 250k Reduce Or Resign"; "No To Hike To Or  Increment"; "Education Must Be Fee", the students said that education must be made affordable in government owned institutions in Ondo state.  

Speaking, Oluwafisayomi Abimbola, a student leader from Ondo State University of Science & Technology, said the students had all resolved to kick against the obnoxious hike in the tuition of state's universities. 

Comrade Abimbola who addressed journalists during the protest noted that the increase in their tution was to further improvish their parents stressing that they cannot pay the new fees. 

"We are here to protest against the hike in our school fee from N70,000 to N250,000 and we are saying total No to this obnoxious increment.

"We are saying our parents cannot afford it, they are civil servants and they earn peanut as salaries. 

"The government is not even paying the salary as at when due. Imagine, we don't have infrastructures in our schools and no lecture classes too.

"And yet they want us (students) to pay such huge amount of money as tution and there are no subvention released to upgrade the system. 

"At Ondo State University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa, we are really suffering and we they want us and our parant to pay. We say No. 

"It is unfortunate that the only thing the government of Rotimi Akeredolu could think of at this time is rename our university but we say No to it" he said. 

Samuel Adesomoju, the President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, condemned the hike in the tution of the institution.

Sahara Reporters Media

Comrade Adesomoju described the astronomical increment as 'satanic' noting that the entir students in the ondo state government own school would continue to be on the streets until their school fee is reduced. 

"Already, they have closed down the two institutions in Akugba and the one in Okitipupa but we too have resolved that until they reduced the fee (tuition) we shall continue to be on these streets and agitate for our right. 

"We say No to fee hike and we want  to promised the government that we shall come back here on the street tomorrow if they failed to listen to our demand. Let them bring soldiers, we shall await them here" he said. 

Addressing the protesting students, the Deji of Akure kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, said the students have the right to protest but pleaded with them not to take the law into their own hands. 

Oba Aladetoyinbo who spoke through his Chief of Staff (COS), Mr. Toyin Aladetoyinbo, said he would take time to meet with the governor on the demands of the students over the reduction in their tution.
 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes Four Foreign Missions Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Wike Offered Me Billions Of Naira To Compromise Rivers Election Says General Jamil Sarham
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Charges Man Who Brokered $2b Illegal Arms Deal With Col. Sambo Dasuki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Yahaya Bello Walks-Out Kogi's Chief Judge From State Function
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes Four Foreign Missions Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Wike Offered Me Billions Of Naira To Compromise Rivers Election Says General Jamil Sarham
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police In Adamawa Arrest Vulture, Owner
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Charges Man Who Brokered $2b Illegal Arms Deal With Col. Sambo Dasuki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Yahaya Bello Walks-Out Kogi's Chief Judge From State Function
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Celebrity What Did Naira Marley Do To Warrant All The Security?, Daddy Showkey Asks EFCC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal My Wife Denies Me Sex Because Of My Small Penis, Pastor Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Saraki Disowns NASS Clerk Over Draconian Guidelines For Journalists' Accreditation, Promises Investigation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
How Dispatch Rider Was Imprisoned For A N355m Fraud 'Committed By First Bank And Olam Nigeria Staff'
CRIME Former First Bank Dispatch Rider Implicated In N355 Million Fraud Accuses First Bank Staff Of ‘Being After His Life’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Cameroonian Maid Who Killed Boss In Lagos Sentenced To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad