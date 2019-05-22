Armed Bandits Kill Five Vigilante Members In Katsina

The Katsina State Police has disclosed that a total of five persons who are members of the local vigilante have been killed by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa, made the disclosure in a statement in Katsina State on Tuesday.

Gambo said that the killings occurred at Sabon-layi village of the local government area when members of a vigilante group popularly called “Yan sakai” went into a forest to engage the bandits in a fight.

According to him, the bandits killed the vigilante members during the exchange of fire.

He said that the police search team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area evacuated the corpses and discovered a bandits camp inside the forest that was abandoned by the criminals.

The police spokesman also disclosed that a manhunt has begun to arrest the bandits.

