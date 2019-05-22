Federal Government Approves N25bn Earned Allowances For Nigerian Universities

Adamu disclosed that the current administration inherited an ‘unimplementable agreement’ of N1.3 trillion when it assumed office in 2015.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2019



The Nigerian Government has approved an additional N25 billion as earned academic allowances for members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The money is aside the N20 billion that was released in 2018 to public universities.

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education said this at his valedictory press conference in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Adamu said: “Let me inform you that the federal government has just approved an additional N25 billion to be shared to beneficiary institutions directly. Last year, the federal government released N20 billion directly to universities. As I speak, all universities have got their share of the N20 billion”.

Adamu disclosed that the current administration inherited an ‘unimplementable agreement’ of N1.3 trillion when it assumed office in 2015.

According to Adamu: “The sad news is that the N200 billion that was released to the Central Bank of Nigeria since 2013 for the universities has not been fully accessed. In specific terms, all the 73 public varsities have accessed the 1st tranche of 50 per cent of the N200 billion.

“For the second tranche of 40 per cent, only 56 institutions have been able to access their funds. The last 10 per cent, representing the third tranche of the N200 billion has not been accessed at all,” he concluded.

ASUU embarked on strike last November over poor funding of public varsities.

One of the reasons for ending the three month old strike in February was an agreement between the government and the union.

According to a statement by Abiodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President in February: “In addition to the N20 billion for 2018, the sum of N25 billion only would be released in April/May 2019, after which government would resume full implementation of the MoU of 2013".
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Over 4,000 Nigerian Students Could Receive Reduced Services From Ukraine Foreign Mission
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education How Prof. Eyitope Ogunmodede, OAU VC Is Thwarting Prof. Agboola's Dream Of Becoming Dean Faculty Of Administration
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Reduce Tuition Or Resign Office, Ondo Students Threaten Akeredolu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education 300-Level Medical Student Commits Suicide 'For Failing MBBS Examination'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Polytechnic Students In Lagos Protest Lingering ASUP Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Professor Adedipe Urges Federal Government Funding of Private Universities
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes Four Foreign Missions Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Yahaya Bello Walks-Out Kogi's Chief Judge From State Function
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria Dragged To Court Over Alleged Age Falsification
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Wike Offered Me Billions Of Naira To Compromise Rivers Election Says General Jamil Sarham
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Charges Man Who Brokered $2b Illegal Arms Deal With Col. Sambo Dasuki
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Aviation Unions To Ground Nigeria's Airspace Today
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal EXPOSED: For Years, Dana Air Received Millions In Passenger Donations For Illegal Charity
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police In Adamawa Arrest Vulture, Owner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity What Did Naira Marley Do To Warrant All The Security?, Daddy Showkey Asks EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Buhari Returns To Nigeria After 'Optional' Saudi Trip
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos State Task Force Brutalizes And Arrests Sellers, Motorcycle Riders, Passersby In Maryland
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad