Lagos State Task Force Brutalizes And Arrests Sellers, Motorcycle Riders, Passersby In Maryland

The men stormed the area at about 9 am in combat style bearing sophisticated weapons, tear gas canisters and massive trucks. "I was lucky when I saw them I ran immediately because that is their style even though we pay taxes."

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2019

Men of the Lagos State Task Force have brutally rounded up some motorcycle riders, traders and passersby in Mende, Maryland, Lagos State.

The men stormed the area at about 9 am in combat style bearing sophisticated weapons, tear gas canisters and massive trucks.

They then proceeded to round up almost everyone in sight, brutalizing many in the process.

They also carted away valuable wares of some traders such as food items as well as seizing motorcycles.

The men of the Task Force all brandished their guns at motorists and onlookers who were observing the incident.

One trader who spoke to SaharaReporters in Yoruba on the condition of anonymity said: "It's not good when it is time for elections, it is these people that will still vote them. see how they are treating them like criminals."

Another said, "I was lucky when I saw them I ran immediately because that is their style even though we pay taxes."

When SaharaReporters tried to contact CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, Chairman Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit, his phone rang to no avail.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

