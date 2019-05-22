North-East Journalists Vow To Investigate, Expose Corruption In Government



Journalists in North-East, Nigeria, have vowed to use the instruments of investigative journalism to expose corruption in governments at all levels.

The resolution came in the aftermath of one week training on Fact-Checking and Investigative Journalism in Yola, Adamawa state, facilitated by Premium Times Center For Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ).

Twenty-one, journalists from across the North-East were screened for the training.

Participants were drilled in wide ranged topics, focusing on understanding the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), Investigative Journalism, Fact-Checking, among other topical issues.

Mbolo Eno, programme and Advocacy Manager at PTCIJ, said the training was designed to spur journalists in the region to hold governments accountable.

As such he emphasised the need for the journalists to key into the trending Fact-Checking and Investigative Journalism.

"This training is put together to improve investigation and Fact-Checking, particularly within the criminal justice system and to improve accountability nationwide".

For Dapo Olorunyomi, Executive Director PTCIJ, "for a number of reasons, Fact-Checking has become critical to the capacity of journalists to function effectively in a democracy".

Olorunyomi, who doubles as the Publisher of Premium Times, further said "the truth has come under severe assault, most especially in recent times".

Mojeed Musikilu, Editor of Premium Times, tasked participants on credible reportage, just as he urged journalists to get acquainted with the ACJA 2015.

He also charged reporters to educate the public on the provisions of ACJA 2015 and issues relating to abuse of power by institutions within the criminal justice system.

Jessica Obudu, PTCIJ Program Assistant, capped it all by challenging participants to reflect their new knowledge in their reportage in a manner that improves governance and better the lot of the masses.

