Respect Saudi Arabia’s Law Or Face Consequences, Buhari Warns Drug Traffickers

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians residing in Saudi Arabia to respect the laws of the country especially as it relates to the prohibition of hard drugs.

The President said this on Tuesday when he received the leaders of Nigerian Community in Saudi Arabia during his visit to the country to perform lesser pilgrimage.

He stated that efforts being made against drug trafficking would be sustained while urging Nigerians in diaspora to respect the laws of Saudi Arabia and always provide information that will help the government to curb the menace.

“Every country has its own unpatriotic citizens. In China and Saudi Arabia, the laws are stringent on these things. Our citizens must obey our laws. They must respect the laws of other jurisdictions and if they don’t, then they should blame themselves, not the harsh laws that they meet,” President Buhari said.

He also said that the country would intensify efforts to expose everyone involved in drug trafficking and illegal trade in Saudi Arabia.

President Buhari called for an expansion of searchlights on the recent exposure of a network of drug dealers operating at one of Nigeria’s international airports, who were discovered to be tagging bags filled with drugs in the name of innocent passengers.