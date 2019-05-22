Six Days To End Of Tenure, Yobe Governor Approves N6bn For Upgrade Of ‘Non-existing Airport’

Gaidam approved the money at the State Executive Council meeting that held on Wednesday in Damaturu.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2019

Barely six days to handing over as Governor of Yobe State, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the sum of N6,067,305,786.91 for the upgrade of design of Yobe International Cargo Airport.

The money would also be used to cater for the bill of quantity for the completion of the International Cargo Airport.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Alhaji Mala Musti, State Commissioner of Information, said N127,187,270.00 was earmarked to cater for operational expenses of 2019 Hajj.

He added that the monies approved were to ensure the deadline of May 30, 2019, fixed for the completion is done.

“This is in a bid to meet the deadline of May 30, 2019, for the final remittances of 2019 Hajj fares by the states pilgrims agencies, boards and commissions in Nigeria to NAHCON,” Musti said.

It could be recalled that in November 2018, Gaidam had set aside N4.2 billion for the completion of the international cargo airport.

Also in June 2018, the sum of N1.760 billion contract was awarded to United Aviation Services for the supply and installation of communication gadgets at the Damaturu International Cargo Airport under construction.

In 2017, Gaidam awarded the contract for the building of airport at N11.3 billion and he promised to complete the cargo airport with the commissioning slated for or before May 29, 2019.

SaharaReporters, New York

