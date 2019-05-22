UPDATE: Tribunal To Rule On Application Asking Court of Appeal President Zainab Bulkachuwa To Recuse Herself

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed 2:00pm to rule on the application filed by the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), Atiku Abubakar asking the President of court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa to recuse herself from the case.



Wole Olanipekun Counsel to 2nd respondent, President Muhammadu Buhari, submitted that it is within the discretion of the court to constitute and decide the panel of justices that will sit in the case.

He argued that no one can impose his own authority or will on the court.



He told the tribunal that 2nd respondent has no say in the constitution of the panel of justices that will be sitting in the case. He added that this is in the interest of principle of separation of power.

Olanipekun adopted all the processes filed by the 2nd respondent.



On his own part Counsel to the 3rd respondent ( APC ) Lateef Fagbemi in his own argument faulted the exhortation raised in the authority cited by the petitioner.



He added that the matter before the court is not Governorship or National Assembly election.

Fagbemi stated that the application is aimed to blackmailing the tribunal. He urged the court to dismiss the application.