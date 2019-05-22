UPDATE: Tribunal To Rule On Application Asking Court of Appeal President Zainab Bulkachuwa To Recuse Herself

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed 2:00 pm to rule on the application filed by the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), Atiku Abubakar asking the President, court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa to recuse herself from the case.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2019

BBC

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed 2:00pm to rule on the application filed by the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), Atiku Abubakar asking the President of court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa to recuse herself from the case.

Wole Olanipekun Counsel to 2nd respondent, President Muhammadu Buhari, submitted that it is within the discretion of the court to constitute and decide the panel of justices that will sit in the case.

He argued that no one can impose his own authority or will on the court.

He told the tribunal that 2nd respondent has no say in the constitution of the panel of justices that will be sitting in the case. He added that this is in the interest of principle of separation of power.

Olanipekun adopted all the processes filed by the 2nd respondent.

On his own part Counsel to the 3rd respondent ( APC ) Lateef Fagbemi in his own argument faulted the exhortation raised in the authority cited by the petitioner.

He added that the matter before the court is not Governorship or National Assembly election.

Fagbemi  stated that the application is aimed to blackmailing the tribunal. He urged the court to dismiss the application.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria Dragged To Court Over Alleged Age Falsification
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari vs Atiku: Presidential Tribunal Stops Proceedings For 30 Minutes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes Four Foreign Missions Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Charges Man Who Brokered $2b Illegal Arms Deal With Col. Sambo Dasuki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment President Buhari Gives Truck Drivers 72 Hours Ultimatum To Vacate Apapa Road
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Yahaya Bello Walks-Out Kogi's Chief Judge From State Function
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria Dragged To Court Over Alleged Age Falsification
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos State Task Force Brutalizes And Arrests Sellers, Motorcycle Riders, Passersby In Maryland
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari vs Atiku: Presidential Tribunal Stops Proceedings For 30 Minutes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes Four Foreign Missions Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Charges Man Who Brokered $2b Illegal Arms Deal With Col. Sambo Dasuki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment President Buhari Gives Truck Drivers 72 Hours Ultimatum To Vacate Apapa Road
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Yahaya Bello Walks-Out Kogi's Chief Judge From State Function
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Wike Offered Me Billions Of Naira To Compromise Rivers Election Says General Jamil Sarham
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Naira Marley Was A Wanted Criminal In The UK In 2014
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Aviation Unions To Ground Nigeria's Airspace Today
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Public Bus (BRT) Currently Burning On Third Mainland Bridge In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad