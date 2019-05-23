Abike Dabiri Denies Report On Ethiopian And Egypt Airlines Running Drug Cartels

"Dabiri-Erewa had during the hearing stressed the need for those two airlines to ensure compulsory baggage identification as all cases recorded on issue of drugs had been from both airlines.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019


The Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has denied a media report title " Egypt, Ethiopian Airlines Running Drug Cartels in Nigeria" says Dabiri-Erewa."

The denial is contained in a press release signed by her Special Assistant on media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.  

Dabiri said that the report was incorrect and not a true reflection of what she said during the Senate committee public hearing chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya on Wednesday. 

The statement reads, "The attention of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has been drawn to some news headlines accusing some foreign airlines of running drug cartels in the country.

"The headline which reads "Egypt, Ethiopian Airlines Running Drug Cartels in Nigeria" says Dabiri-Erewa, is a figment of the Reporter's imagination.

"Dabiri-Erewa had during the hearing stressed the need for those two airlines to ensure compulsory baggage identification as all cases recorded on issue of drugs had been from both airlines.

"Luckily enough, the representative of Ethiopian Air, who was at the public hearing, promised that baggage identification would be strengthened."

Dabiri noted that the Senate public hearing was geared towards probing the circumstances surrounding the framing up and eventual arrest of Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia over allegation of carrying tramadol drug in her baggage.

She urged members of the public to discountenance the publication adding  that it does represent what transpired at the hearing .
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal FULL STORY: Real Reason Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Stepped Down From Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Steps Down From Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Pick Substance From Obasanjo's Comments On Boko Haram, Soyinka Advises Federal Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Most Of Us Are Not Happy That You Have Moved From Your Autocratic Nature To An Extreme Democrat, Amaechi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Gov Wike Is Trying To Influence Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Academic Staff Union Of Universities Threatens Strike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education 300-Level Medical Student Commits Suicide 'For Failing MBBS Examination'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal FULL STORY: Real Reason Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Stepped Down From Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Steps Down From Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Pro-Biafra Anniversary Turns Bloody As Police Open Fire On MASSOB Members
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Convicts Former Maritime Director-General For Money Laundering Of N136 Million
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Nigerian Bar Association Chairman Collapses In Court During Trial For Alleged N20m Fraud
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Pick Substance From Obasanjo's Comments On Boko Haram, Soyinka Advises Federal Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Drugs Egypt, Ethopian Airlines Running Drug Cartels In Nigeria, Says Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Most Of Us Are Not Happy That You Have Moved From Your Autocratic Nature To An Extreme Democrat, Amaechi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Gov Wike Is Trying To Influence Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Academic Staff Union Of Universities Threatens Strike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Senator Adeleke Sues Inspector General Of Police Over Detention
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad