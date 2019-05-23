Academic Staff Union Of Universities Threatens Strike





The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said that it will embark on strike if the Federal Government of Nigeria does not show commitment to carrying out the 2019 Memorandum of Action.



Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President made the threat while giving an update on the ongoing renegotiation with the government and to clear the air over the N25 billion confirmed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to have been approved for universities.



Ogunyemi said said, “Since information on the amounts mentioned in the media went round, the ASUU has been inundated with enquiries on the union’s perspective to the story.



“Funding for the revitalisation of public universities has for years been of very high priority to ASUU.



“Reaching an agreement with the Federal Government has often been a frustrating journey for our union. It is often marked with protests, strikes and requires a conscious and focused engagement. The 2001 agreement, which gave birth to the 2009 agreement, was not an exemption. The exception here is the personality leading the government negotiation team.



“The current leadership of the government team clearly lacks the academic disposition and humility needed to undertake such task.



“Our members enjoy their work and hate to see any disruption in the smooth running of our universities. However, the level of frustration occasioned by the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards meeting the terms of the 2019 Memorandum of Action that was freely signed with our union is increasingly becoming unbearable.



“We, therefore, call on all Nigerian patriots, parents and students including the Nigeria Labour Congress to prevail on the government to keep to the terms of our agreement. Otherwise, our union should not be held responsible for any disruption in the system.”