Any Governor Saying He Can Tackle Insecurity Is Lying Says Taraba Gov Ishaku

" I am praying myself for peace and I have also asked the people of the state to pray for peace in the state.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019

Darius Ishaku, the Governor of Taraba State has called on residents of his state not to believe any governor who says they can tackle insecurity. 

The Governor stated this on Wednesday in Jalingo while speaking with journalist immediately after he kicked off the distribution of fertilisers, seedlings and agro-chemicals for Tarawa farmers for the 2019 farming season. 

According to Ishaku, who is preparing to kick off his second term in office come May 29, Governors's lack of control over the place or the army makes it “virtually” impossible to do anything about insecurity.

He said: “If any governor tells you that he will do anything about insecurity, such a governor is lying. As governors, we don’t have control over the police or the army and virtually there is nothing we can do about security.

“We have been calling for the establishment of state police, but nobody seems to consider our position, but state police remains the only viable option to contain insecurity across the country now.

“The constitution does not place the security architecture of the country in the hands of governors. I am praying myself for peace and I have also asked the people of the state to pray for peace in the state.”

