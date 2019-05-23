BREAKING: Court Convicts Former Maritime Director-General For Money Laundering Of N136 Million

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019


Calistus Obi, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has been convicted for knowingly converting and laundering N136 million meant for the corporation.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, the presiding judge, sitting at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, gave the judgement in a two-hour long ruling. 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Obi and his co-conspirators in 2016 for conspiracy, conversion and money laundering of the sum of N136 million. 

Obi was charged alongside one Alu Dismas, an aide to Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of NIMASA, on an 8 count charge of conspiracy and money laundering. 

Although, the court discharged and acquitted the defendants of conspiracy, for failure of the prosecutor to judiciously prove conspiracy, the court, however, convicted the defendants of conversion and money laundering.


Details soon...
 

SaharaReporters, New York

