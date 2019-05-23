I Am Not Happy About Naira Marley’s Arrest Says Simi

I saw him coming, we did not make eyes contacts, he did not talk to me, I did not talk to him. It is funny because he didn't do anything to me, he did not directly disrespect me...he is not the first person that would say what he is saying.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019

Since news broke about the arrest of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley several Nigerians and celebrities alike have given their opinions and reactions to his arrest but Nigerian Singer Simi who Naira Marley had earlier accused her of snubbing him at an event had chosen to stay quiet.

Before his arrest, Naira Marley had taken to his Instagram handle to call out Simi for allegedly snubbing him at an event over his stance on cybercrime. “@symplysimi I saw u at d homecoming last night, u look sad & upset.. why? Am I a yahoo boy?” he wrote alongside a picture of him on April 22. 

In an interview with Beat FM, Simi used to opportunity to clear the air saying “"To be honest with you, I have zero issues with Naira Marley, I don't have anything against him, he is not my enemy. We are not friends, we are not enemies. I saw him coming, we did not make eyes contacts, he did not talk to me, I did not talk to him. It is funny because he didn't do anything to me, he did not directly disrespect me...he is not the first person that would say what he is saying.”

"I'm not a stupid person, I'm not going to antagonize you because I'm not dumb. I like to mind my business. Probably he saw something and said something else. But he never spoke to me, he didn't approach me and I saw that and I said whatever makes you happy. And for me I'm a big picture person, I look at the big picture and if you are not in the picture, I'm not going to stress myself.” 

Yesterday, during a questions and answer section on her Instagram page Simi finally gave her reaction to the arrest of Naira Marley. “You happy Naira Marley is arrested yea?” one of her fans asked.  She replied “No”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Convicts Former Maritime Director-General For Money Laundering Of N136 Million
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Nigerian Bar Association Chairman Collapses In Court During Trial For Alleged N20m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Musician Naira Marley
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Naira Marley Was A Wanted Criminal In The UK In 2014
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Amidst '500bn' Scandal, Emefiele Says Nigeria Must Prepare For Next Global Economic Crisis
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos State Task Force Brutalizes And Arrests Sellers, Motorcycle Riders, Passersby In Maryland
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education 300-Level Medical Student Commits Suicide 'For Failing MBBS Examination'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal FULL STORY: Real Reason Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Stepped Down From Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Steps Down From Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Pro-Biafra Anniversary Turns Bloody As Police Open Fire On MASSOB Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Convicts Former Maritime Director-General For Money Laundering Of N136 Million
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Nigerian Bar Association Chairman Collapses In Court During Trial For Alleged N20m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Pick Substance From Obasanjo's Comments On Boko Haram, Soyinka Advises Federal Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs Egypt, Ethopian Airlines Running Drug Cartels In Nigeria, Says Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Most Of Us Are Not Happy That You Have Moved From Your Autocratic Nature To An Extreme Democrat, Amaechi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Gov Wike Is Trying To Influence Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Academic Staff Union Of Universities Threatens Strike
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Senator Adeleke Sues Inspector General Of Police Over Detention
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad