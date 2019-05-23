NNPC Fixes June 1 For Aptitude Test In Continuation Of Recruitment Exercise

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in continuation of its recruitment exercise, has fixed Saturday, June 1, 2019 as the date for the compulsory  aptitude test that shortlisted candidates must undergo.

In a series of tweets via its verified Twitter handle @NNPC group on Thursday, the Corporation said the recruitment exercise, which kicked off via nationwide adverts in the national dailies and online media on March 13, 2019, and followed by the shortlisting of qualified candidates which commenced from about 27 March, 2019, has entered a third phase.
The Corporation, through a Press release, stated that the shortlisting of candidates for the exercise had been concluded, and that shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for Computer Based Test on Saturday, 1st June, 2019 across the country.
 
“Notification of progression to the next stage has been sent to all shortlisted candidates via text and e-mail, while other details such as test centre and time will be sent on or before the 27th of May, 2019,” the release stated.

 Mr. Ndu Ughamadu,  General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division said that verification of credentials of candidates would be a continuous process throughout the exercise, stressing that candidates discovered not to meet the requirements or who had presented false documents at any stage would be withdrawn from the exercise.

It added that the CBT would be administered in about 50 centres across the country, saying those who emerge successful in the test would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection

SaharaReporters, New York

