We Are Confused On How To Establish Nigeria Air Says Amaechi

Amaechi made the announcement on Thursday during his valedictory press briefing in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019

Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation has said the Federal Executive Council Is confused as to if establish a national carrier.

He said, “On national carrier, (the) cabinet is divided on the issue of modality. There are those who believe that the Federal Government should invest and then we can sell the equity later.

“There are also those who believe that no, and from day one they say let us get investors in and give them the franchise of Nigeria Airways or Air Nigeria or whatever is called. That is where we are and that is what held it down. But as for whether it is still in our plan, it is and has not been abandoned.”

SaharaReporters, New York

