BREAKING: INEC Holds Emergency Meeting To Consider Zamfara Supreme Court Ruling

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, in a statement on Friday said the meeting is for the body to determine the next course of action.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission, has held an emergency meeting over the Supreme Court judgement on the general elections held in Zamfara State.

Festus Okoye,  INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, in a statement on Friday said the meeting is for the body to determine the next course of action. 

The statement reads in part, “Following the Supreme Court’s Judgement delivered today 24th May 2019 on the Governorship, National and State Assembly Elections held in Zamfara State, INEC held an emergency meeting to consider the Court’s decision.”

More to come.
 

